Vince McMahon thanks the doctors who are fighting against the COVID-19

Vince McMahon thanks the health workers who fight against the pandemic COVID-19

The president and CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon entered to her Twitter and thanked the health workers on the front line fighting the pandemic of coronavirus.

Vince tweeted the promotion of “The Real Heroes Project” and thanked the medical workers.

McMahon tweeted:

“To all the tireless and indomitable medical workers in the first line, THANK you. #TheRealHeroes”

To all the tireless and indomitable frontline medical workers, THANK YOU. #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/q8vhQ5aTof — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 6, 2020

As noted earlier, WWE has partnered with 13 other leagues in professional sports (ATP, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, USGA, WNBA and WTA, plus Activision Blizzard and EA Sports) to honor the health workers as they struggle against COVID-19. Some of the fighters that are part of the campaign are the Champion Female of NXT, Charlotte Flair, John Cena and the Executive Vice president of Strategy and Development of Global Talent Triple H.

Reaction of the fans

Some fans reacted to the gesture of Vince, commenting that McMahon does not care about the health of their wrestlers.

Thats really good, what if you gave money, support, paid taxes and concerned about the legislation that helps to combat pandemics and supports the medical staff / workers related? A good place to start to think more about the heroes of the medicine would be to give medical attention to his talent!

That’s real neat, what if you gave money, support, paid taxes, and cared about legislation that helps fight pandemics and support medical staff/related workers? A cool place to start with thinking more about the heroes in medicine would be to give your talent healthcare! — 🐺Mira (@LostWolfling) May 6, 2020

Other fans also praised for maintaining the schedule of WWE in the air.

And thanks to all in WWE for keeping as much as possible during the pandemic. It is not the same for you or for the fans, but many of the struggles and promos have been great, and we get to escape for a few hours a week. Your hard work is very appreciated.

And thank you to everyone at WWE for keeping things going as much as possible during the pandemic. It’s not the same for you or the fans, but many of the matches and promos have been great, and you allow us to escape for a few hours a week. Your hard work is truly appreciated. — RodK (@RodKiyo) May 6, 2020

Remember that in Planet Wrestling have all the information of WWE in Spanish. Our page is still reporting all the News from WWE. Despite the COVID19 shows WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT will continue airing on a weekly basis. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also continue to move forward.

The mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and the Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or disputing their closed door events. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been changed of location. ¡We continue to work to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, check us out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. In addition you can also join our group on WhatsApp and Discord.