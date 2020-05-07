Watch as they dance: Serena Williams and Olympia give it all in her choreography of ‘Entangled’

Carried by his daughter Olympia, who will turn 3 years old in September, Serena Williams has included the dance into your exercise program during the confinement by the new coronavirus.

The player has shared their moments of anxiety in quarantine home close to the small and her husband Alexis Ohanian, and also the most fun.

The choreography of Serena, 38 years old, and his ‘little princess’ falls in this latter category: a dad has filmed the two women in the house dancing to the rhythm of the song ‘I have got a dream’ (‘I have a dream’), included in the soundtrack of ‘Tangled’ popular animated film in 3D Disney inspired by the German fairy tale ‘Rapunzel’.

As can be seen in the images shared by the winner of 23 titles Grand Slam she, as well as the naughty Olympia give it all.

PHOTO: CATCH @serenawilliams