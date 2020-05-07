“We don’t know anything, we just have questions”, relatives of the deceased in winding collective in Lima

To the family of Yoivi Adriana Carrasquel, venezuelan of 35 years, they find it hard to understand how it was that the events happened. How a tanker truck rolled over at the group of venezuelans who are rested, according to one of the survivors, in a stretch of the Southern Pan-american highway closed for repairs. On April 28, Yoivi Adriana joined a group of 11 people who decided to to walk back to Venezuela from Peru. The early morning of may 1 he died after being in hospital in Barrancas, Lima province.

“My cousin was very happy. I wanted to see his sons, his grandson. I already had a year out and in Venezuela waiting for her five children; three who are already adults, and her twin 15-year. I worked selling desserts and also as a collection of passages on buses. But he started the quarantine. We still can’t believe what happened, it is sometimes difficult to understand the will of god,” says Virginia Infant.

Among the reasons that account for Infant that led to his cousin to make the decision to return to Venezuela are the overwhelm and the fear of being evicted. “She told Me that if I wasn’t doing anything in Peru; if I could not send money home, I couldn’t pay for food or rent, what was he doing then?”.

And also joined the abuse. “When is a migrant, we can say ugly things, that if what he is doing here, that if you go to their country,” adds Infante.

Thus arose the plan of return. Initially, Carrasquel was considered on the 20th of march as date of departure, but with the increased restrictions for urban mobility, gave up. Then, seeing that the quarantine would not be lifted in the short term, is put in communication with others via Whatsapp. It was as well as how they coordinated the walking tour to Venezuela. It, your home Dungeon, state of Guárico.

Family members ask for explanations

Members of the immediate family of Carrasquel in Lima, not I was told what happened. Learned by Facebook several hours later. According to Infante, I noticed that there were a accident right in the area from where it is communicated for the last time with their cousins. Tried to contact her, but could not.

Haunted by what might have happened, went up to the police station of San Martín de Porres. There they told the police officers that had a family member that was going in a caravan to return to Venezuela. “They agreed, helped us and got the list. It was when we confirmed what we feared”.

“We knew that they put packages and bags of colors in the full path to call the attention. But we don’t know anything of what happened, we have only doubts. The only thing we know is that the highways were empty… We struggle to understand how it all happened. How is that we went through above, how was the position of the bodies. But we are sure that there is no greater justice that the divine”, describes Infant.

Infante explained that an officer named John Charles Evans, said it was an official of the government of Maduro, he was making arrangements for the cremation and repatriation.

On may 3, according to the last contact established, the other walkers resumed their journey to Venezuela. “Only we will take the necessary precautions to prevent an incident like the one that occurred in the Canyon it again”.