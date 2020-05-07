We have Cyrus for a while! Noah seeks to make the competition to Miley with ‘July’, her new song

The little sister of Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, has shown that it is not ‘ any ‘girl.’ As proof of this, just launched his new musical production called ‘July’, which promises to position itself in the first places in radios from all over the world.

‘July’ has a promising future within the competition. The new song, in collaboration with Leon Bridges, you have just reached the Hot 100 Billboard chart in January 2020, ranking at number 91 in its second week.

The singer of 20 years tells, through the romantic ballad, the desire to break the cycle of toxic of a relationship, the same as it is illustrated in the animated music video of the remix, where Noah and Bridge try to leave behind the baggage is physical in the middle of a wheat field before you go running towards each one of them.

The video has over 13 million views and 400 thousand likes from his official account of YouTube, where their fans qualify the song as the best piece of music ever composed the younger sister of Miley.

It should be recalled that the young artist took place this 10 January its 20th birthday and celebrated big time in the company of friends as Lil Nas X and Machine Gun Kelly.

