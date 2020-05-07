We know quin to be the replacement for Serena in the reboot of “Gossip Girl”

The cast of the new part of the series of the Upper East Side comes to light

Updated 03/03/2020 14:50



The Upper East Side welcomes us back with the announcement the reboot of Gossip Girl, confirming that the series of institute are back in vogue. Following the announcement that the old cast, Blake Lively and Leighton Meester among others, not participarn in this new production left the fans of the series a little disappointed, but finally we know quin to form the new group of students that har us enganchemos back to the dramas of New York.

Six seasons and more than 120 episodes made the series Gossip Girl, which has become a production of worship at the height of Sex in New York or The O. C.. Thanks to the convoluted plots and characters mticos as Blair Waldorf and Chuck Bassthe series despeg leaving after the last chapter to million fans eager ms.

HBO has decided to meet the desires of the followers of Gossip Girl and confirm the reboot of the series in the summer, which will make of ten captulos exclusive. And though we will not have to the original characters starring in the new plot, which s has confirmed to participate in this new project is to actress Kristen Bellthat continue telling the story as Gossip Girl.

While the characters will be replaced by a new generation of students that formarn part of a class from a private college in downtown Manhattan. Among the new cast is Emily Alyn Lind, known for her role in Doctor Dreamthat play the new Serena Van der Woodsen. The actress to give life to Audreya girl who takes a lot of time committed in a relationship and want to find out that there are ms all… Completarn the deal Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay.

These characters are eight years after the closure of the blog which gave its name to the series and was frightening to the boys of the Upper East Side, Gossip Girlbut they are deeply involved in a world dominated by social networks also pursue all of its movements. Drama, love and a lot of gossip will be the ingredients to continue the legacy of Gossip Girl. Xo, xo.