What are Jennifer Lawrence, Cameron Diaz or Ashton Kutcher have in common? | Fashion and Beauty

We can think of many models of prestige that you have wanted to try their luck in the interpretation or, at least, to have made a cameo —with more or less grace— series and music videos. The majority of the top models 90, for example, appeared in a music video than another —as I have in this article—, but there are also other examples of more weight as Laetitia Casta and Cara Delevingne that made career in the film and they can be considered actresses with all of the law.

However, today we focus on another issue: the past (almost) unknown to many actors and actresses consecrated. Did you know that Jennifer Lawrence, Ashton Kutcher and Channing Tatum they worked as models for the same brand of clothing? And what Courtney Cox was the first person to utter the word “rule” in tv? I discovered the past advertising of some of your favorite artists.

Courtney Cox

Although for us will always be Monica Geller, before reaching fame with Friends (1994) his face had already begun to see on tv in the late 80’s. In fact, if it weren’t for the series that gave him the success, you can —we have said you can— that would have been remembered for a very different thing: to be the first person in America to say the word “period” (period) on television. Don’t you think so? Here you have the proof.

Mark Wahlberg

It may be the case more well-known, or at least the most talked about. Before starting his career as an actor, the protagonist of Ted or remake of The planet of the apes called ‘Marky Mark’ and his dream was to be a rapper. Who would say to him that would end up becoming one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood? That was then, in the decade of the nineties, when she starred in with Kate Moss one of the campaigns most remembered of the history of advertising. Photographed by Herb Ritts, Wahlberg appeared with a few boxer shorts white, a baseball cap and holding his what still comes in the package. Without a doubt, the announcement of the most iconic Calvin Klein, who decades later is recalled with singers such as Justin Bieber —the canadian rained down criticism when it was discovered the Photoshop that was behind it, by the way— or Nick Jonas —he doesn’t need Photoshop, all I have to say—.

Cameron Diaz





Cameron Diaz on the cover of the magazine ‘Seventeen’ / @vintagevirgin (Instagram)

Participate in The mask (1994) with Jim Carrey was a before and an after in the career of Cameron Diaz. Still keeps reminding you —please, see any account of nostalgia noventera of Instagram— the mythical scene in which she appears wet from the rain in a tight red dress, myth ies icon and style in equal parts. Soon after that came his starring role in Something’s wrong with Mary (1998), a movie where everyone ended up in love of the blond innocent with huge smile. However, long before that, he had already starred in advertising campaigns of well known fashion brands such as Levi’s or Calvin Klein. Although without a doubt, the most striking is that 16 years was on the cover of the magazine teen Seventeenwhere it appeared to the most pure “American dream”. I didn’t know that it would be his first cover, but not the last.

Ashton Kutcher

Before convertiera in the star of tv and the movies that we know today in day, Ashton Kutcher was a kid from the midwest trying to find his niche in the world of fashion. In 1997 he participated in an international contest of models, but paradoxically lost against the also actor Josh Duhamel. Even so, the model agency Next to him joined and ended up working with big brands like Calvin Klein, Abercrombie, Versace and Tommy Hilfiger.

Jennifer Lawrence

The winner of an Oscar was discovered at the age of 14 by an agent when I was on vacation with his family in New York. Your job as a model was not as successful as her work as an actress, but we have found an example of his campaign for Abercrombie & Fitch, the legendary american brand, in the mind of the fashion photographer Bruce Weber. It is clear that theirs is a natural beauty.

Channing Tatum

Obviously the last most talked about of Channing Tatum is striper —it’s impossible to fight against it!—, he also worked as a model for Abercrombie or Dolce & Gabbana. And we say ALSO because Jennifer and he were not the only ones. January Jones (Mad Men), Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl), Jamie Dornan (Fifty shades of Grey) or Emma Roberts (American Horror Story) are just a few of the endless list of celebs that have posed for the american brand. I often eye need!

Milla Jovovich

The first time we saw your face on the big screen was with films such as Return to the blue lagoon (1991) or The fifth element (1997), although it is clear that the fame came to him with the saga of science fiction Resident Evil. But before becoming an action heroine, at the tender age of nine years he began working as a model and with eleven, the photographer Richard Avedon, he knew a hint to its potential. His intense blue eyes and those lips, that could compete with the of Angelina Jolie and Vanessa Paradis, were and remain symbols of its identity. And now, it seems that one of their daughter will follow the steps closely.