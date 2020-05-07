What hides the mole of Cindy Crawford

It is called eye. Be a bobcat, let’s go. Which recommended him to Cindy Crawford removed the mole above lip if he wanted to succeed as a model. The exmodelo, 54 years old, been told now that, in the beginning they advised him that it erased his characteristic brand already but would not find work as a model. It was at the beginning of his career, more than thirty years ago. The story has revealed to his friend and colleague Naomi Campbellthat is taking advantage of these days to record a program of interviews for YouTube from home and that has been the top american, as a guest.









“When I was in my first modeling agency in Chicago I was told that I had to take off the mole if he wanted to find work. It was an agency very little girl, I don’t even remember what it was called. When I told my mother, she told me to do what I want, but I think about it because I didn’t know if this is going to let me scar and, above all, because that was a brand that made me special,” reveals Crawford.

After thinking a lot, the young model decided not to touch anything and let your mole where he was. To make that decision, it was not easy, because, as she herself says, “as a little girl I hated to have that of the moon; my sister said that it’s so ugly. Had always dreamed of not having it in the same way that girls with curly hair want to have it smooth and have that smooth, want it curly,” she recalls.















Once he decided to continue with its lunar, thought that doesn’t like always what I could delete or disguise in some way. “The issue is that there is a lunar plain, so that can not be covered with makeup to make it look otherwise. So in my first job in Japan was eliminated by tweaking the photos in a digital way,” he says.

"In the beginning did not bother me that they did", he confesses, but your perception about this alleged imperfection was changed radically in 1986. In that year, she starred in her first cover for the american edition of the magazine Vogue. "When it landed for the first time for the american edition with Richard Avedon, he didn't know if they were going to erase the mole; and, finally, did not, and when I saw that it could appear on the cover of a magazine of that category ceased to be a problem forever," explains proud.





Shortly after, in 1988, was the protagonist of the first cover of the Spanish edition of the magazine and why it was chosen, as it was already a supermodel, was your mole. The photographer Eric Boman stated at that time that it seemed to him "a quality to what Carmen".









With the passing of the years, which was a benchmark of fashion in the nineties realized the meaning that had the defence of your lunar. Cindy is convinced that what helped many women to feel comfortable with their appearance. “There are thousands of people with moles that after seeing mine in that cover changed your opinion on them,” he declares.

Crawford is married to Rande Gerber since 1998 and the mother of two children, Kaia (18) and Presley (20), has always been very pro-body positive and to assimilate the passing of the years as best they can. In an interview, said: "We are judged too much by our appearance and when your world is so visual like mine that becomes doubly stressful. There are days that I carry it well and others worse. Age, what else is a struggle sterile". A fight that Crawford, 54 years old, has been envidiablemente well.








