What Noah Cyrus is the new girlfriend of Tana Mongeau?!

During the last few weeks, Tana Mongeau and Noah Cyrus have been freaking out to their fans, and that is that many believe that both could have started a new love affair.
And now, between outputs and photos suggestive in their social networks, the star of YouTube sparked even more speculation with a recent publication, where he refers to the younger sister of Miley Cyrus as his “bride”.
The link between Tana and Noah began seven months ago, after Tana published a video saying that Noah the “hater” by her relationship with her ex, Lil Xan. However, the interpreter of July replied in Twitter to Tana, and said he’s not hated.
“LOL, this is funny, definitely not I hate you,” said Cyrus. “Let’s go out and let’s talk about how bitches can be some girls with other girls @tanamongeau, please contact me by direct”.
After clarifying things, Tana and Noah began to spend time together.
Until now none of the two have confirmed or denied a possible loving relationship, but remember that in the past month of July, Tana is married with Jake Paul in a controversial wedding that many had catalogued of false.
