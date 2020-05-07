What series have been renewed and cancelled? | Tv

In full stop forced by the crisis of the coronavirus, the large chains in open americans face when deciding which of their programs are a year more and with what you’ve run out of patience. It was expected that in the week of 11 may to celebrate the traditional upfronts (large meetings with their advertisers, and other agents of the audio-visual industry in which the strings present their new programming). This year will not take place face-to-face, but digital or televised.

The show must go on, but it will do so with complications. The break in the recordings has affected full season of pilots, when the strings make their future series, possibly causing the chains to have the hand wider to renew titles on the tightrope in the face of difficulties of launching a new production from scratch. It is also not clear when they will be resumed the recordings of the series that are already in place… All are uncertainties, but in the meantime, things continue their course to the expectation of how events unfold.

We do a review of the situation of the american series the big chains in open (Fox, NBC, ABC, CBS and The CW) and their new bets for the next course. This article will be updated as to know what’s new.

NBC

Three of the stars of ‘This Is Us’.

The franchise of the Chicago has been renewed for three more seasons each, like Law and Order: Victims Unit Special and New Amsterdam. This Is Us it was already renewed last year for three new seasons, so that has insured other two still. The ones that have the future more complicated are new this year. Among the new projects that are in the portfolio, quite a few comedies and productions that have been in place since months ago.

Renovated: The Blacklist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Law and Order: UVE, New Amsterdam, Superstor, This Is Us.

Cancelled/Have completed: Blindspot, The Good Place, The InBetween, Sunnyside, Will & Grace, Bluff City Law,

Waiting: Good Girls, Manifest, Council of Dads, Indebted, Lincoln Rhyme, Perfect Harmony, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

What’s new:

The Kenan Show: comedy that was postponed last year and that the channel recovers this year and starred Kenan Thompson, of Saturday Night Live.

Young Rock: comedy inspired by the life of Dwayne Johnson.

Comedy untitled written by Tina Fey and starring Ted Danson.

A Spin off of Law and Order with Christopher Meloni.

ABC

An image from the series ‘The Good Doctor’.

Still has a lot of work to do in terms of ads, renewals and cancellations, but it is very likely that most of them return for one more season at least. In terms of news, the chain gave the green light to the production of a season of a new creation of David E. Kelley and is pending release another series, United We Fall.

Renovated: The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, Season 19.

Cancelled/Have completed: Fresh Off the Boat, How to defend a killer, Marvel’s Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D., Modern Family, the Reef Break.

Waiting: A Million Little Tihngs, black-ish, The Conners, For Life, Emergence The Goldbergs, The Rookie, Stumptown, American Housewife, Bless This Mess, the mixed-ish, Schooled, Single Parents, The Baker & The Beauty.

What’s new:

The Big Sky: David E. Kelley is the creator of this thriller police.

Fox

It is also possible to renew still some series more. For the moment only has a novelty, a series of animation, but is pending release three titles, Fithy Rich, The Great North and neXt, which could add to the premieres of fall of the chain.

Renovated: 911, 911: Lone Star, The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Duncanville, Father of a family.

Cancelled/Have completed: Empire, Almost Family, Deputy, 90210.

Waiting: Prodigal son, Last Man Standing, Bob’s Burgers, The Resident, Outmatched.

What’s new:

Housebroken: Lisa Kudrow, Sharon Horgan, Clea DuVall, Will Forte, and Tony Hale put voice to this animated series that explores the neurosis of the human through a group of animals that live in a neighborhood on the outskirts of the city.

CBS

This string has already done its homework and has announced that all the renovations (quite a few) and cancellations (a few of you already knew that ended this year). It remains to know by what new titles will bet for the next season.

Renovated: Evil, MacGyver, The young Sheldon, Bull, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, Magnum P. I., Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, SEAL Team, All Rise, Blood & Treasure, Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood, S. W. A. T., The Unicorn.

Cancelled/Have completed: Criminal minds, Hawaii Five-0, Madam Scretary, Man With a Plan, Broke, Carol’s Second Act, God Friended Me, Tommy.

What’s new: still has not announced anything about it.

The CW

Following his custom of announcing the renewals with enough time in advance and renew virtually all of your grill, the channel focused on a young audience has met this year and has already done their homework, with the exception of Katy Keenethat still does not know his destination. Superman and Lois Lane as young parents and a new version of Walker, Texas Ranger will be their main new features.

Renovated: Batwoman, Black Lightning, Haunted, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Riverdale, Supergirl, All-American, Burden of Truth, Dynasty, In the Dark, Legacies, Nancy Drew, The Outpost, Pandora, Roswell, New Mexico.

Cancelled/Have completed: The 100, Arrow, Supernatural.

Waiting: Katy Keene.

What’s new:

Superman & Lois: Greg Berlanti produces this series focused on how the popular pair of comics deals with their work and with their role as parents in today’s world.

Walker: Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) stars in this new version of Walker, Texas Ranger.

Strings of cable and online platforms

At this time the news come on all of the strings open. The pay-tv and online platforms carry their own agenda of confirmations and renewals. But even so, we review below some of the main series of the payment that you already know that you will come back with a new season and we have completed this tour of the state-of-the-fiction television american.

Renovated: Bosch, The Boys, Carnival Row, The Expanse, Goliath, Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Modern Love, Undone, Betrer Call Saul (the sixth and final season), Fear the Walking Dead, NOS4A2, The Walking Dead, Dickinson, For all of humanity, Little America, The Morning Show, See, Servant, Truth Be Told, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, Pennyworth, American Horror Story, Fargo, Pose, Avenue 5, Barry, Euphoria, Gentleman Jack, The material dark, Insecure, friend super, Succession, Westworld, The Handmaid’s Tale, Ramy, By 13 reasons (the fourth and final season), After Life, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Crown, Dark (third and final season), Derry Girls, Disenchantment, Elite, GLOW (fourth and last season), The Haunting of Bly Manor, Locke & Key, The house of paper, Russian Doll, Sex Education, Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, You, Shameless (11th and final season), American Gods, The Girlfriend Experience, Outlander, Search Party, The Alienist, Younger.