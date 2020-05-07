What was Amanda Bynes, the Hollywood star who left for drugs, and depression

The name of Amanda Bynes cup productions relevant in the Hollywood of the decades of 1990 and 2000. Their rapid rise in the film industry led him to start with seven years, passing by starring in a series with its own name (‘The Amanda Show’), becoming the image of the children’s channel Nickelodeon and ending for appearing in blockbusters such as ‘She is the boy’ or ‘Hairspray’.

A promising career, with five Kids’ Choice Awards, that ended abruptly in the year 2010. With only 24 years after the premiere of ‘Easy A’, Bynes left a message on Twitter where he fired her. From here began a descent to the underworld (arrested with possession of drugs, trying to burn the pants, insulting their peers through Twitter) who, now recovered, try to leave back to return to the world stage to the extent possible.

Amanda Bynes puts the start of his problems in the year 2006, precisely following the premiere of ‘She is the boy’. The young man was put in the role of Viola, a teenage girl who pretends to be his brother in college and ends up in love with her partner, played by Channing Tatum.

The filming of this production was positive, but the problem came when he came to review it: “When I saw the movie I entered into a period of depression four to six months because I didn’t like how I looked as a boy. It was an experience superextraña with the one that gave me the comedown“, it has been reported recently in an interview with Paper magazine.

That moment began to build in her excessive worry, that began to affect other areas of your life and, especially, to his work. Until it started to burn ‘Hairspray’ in 2007 and saw an article in a magazine. In it, he spoke of the Adderall as “the new pill for weight loss“, something that called especially to your attention: “They all spoke of how many women took to stay skinny, so I said, ‘I have to get one of those’“.

“I remember chewing up Adderall in the caravan and not be able to concentrate on my dialogues”

Adderall is the name given to a type of amphetamine which is also used as medication for Attention Deficit Disorder and Hyperactivity. Bynes decided to go then to a psychiatrist and pretend the symptoms of this disease until I finally received the recipe I was looking for.

Its consumption, however, affect little by little to their job performance: “When I was recording ‘Carte Blanche’ in 2010, I remember being in the caravan, chewing tablets of Adderall and not being able to concentrate on my dialogues“.







“Amanda Bynes says his problems began after the recording of the movie ‘She is the boy'”

In parallel, their insecurities and the lack of acceptance of her body began to make a dent and ended up by undermining his mental stability. To the point that he abandoned the comedy in the middle of the recording without finally appear in the credits: “What I did was unprofessional, the leave as well and leave them with it all hanging when they had already spent so much money”, regrets.

Shortly after the abandonment, Amanda Bynes had to go to the premiere of ‘Easy A’, the latest film that she starred in. And there exploded: “I could not bear my look in that movie and I did not like my performance. After seeing it I was convinced that I should stop acting“.

“I really focused on the drugs, and my world became very sad”

With 24 years old, and completely determined, Amanda Bynes he left the world of acting in the most abrupt possible: with a message posted on your Twitter profile. Now regrets: “What should have been done through a press release, but I was drugged. I was young and stupid“.

Without a job suddenly and with a whole life given over to the action, the young man felt for the first time a strong vacuum: “Had too much free time, so I spent all day smoke. I really focused on the drugs, and my world became very oscurso and sad“.

But that distance that Bynes experienced with respect to the screens not the stood outside of the spotlight. Rather on the contrary. Your activity on social networks started to accumulate all kinds of outlandish remarks on Twitter as “I want that Drake murder my vagina“or “Rihanna, Chris Brown will beat her because you were not sufficiently beautiful” or “Rihanna, lights very ugly when you are trying to look white”.







“Several of the comments from Amanda Bynes that have been in the eye of the hurricane”

From here, Bynes started to accumulate all kinds of headlines and covers by, among other things, their arrests for possession of illegal drugs, throw in a bong with marijuana from the window of his apartment for the arrival of the police, burned the pants, raparse his mane or driving under the influence of narcotic substances.

A stage of the one who repents, on all of your tweets: “I’m really embarrassed by the things I said. I can’t go back in time, but if I could, I would. I’m sorry if I hurt someone or if I said lies, because the truth of the awareness, I eats. I feel sad and disgusted“.

And shows sad how it has hampered the career of a lifetime for your comments: “On Twitter I’ve messed up everything that I’d worked my whole life. Each time it was smoked it was as if an alien had invaded my body“he regretted.

Bynes is now recovered. Her parents now have custody of has graduated in a fashion school and does not hide that he would like to resume his artistic career: “I am not afraid of the future. I’ve been through the worst, I have come out the other side and I survived, so I feel that here I can only one way up“.