While Elle Fanning falls in love with her look at the Berlinale, Salma Hayek does not quite convince

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
9


Salma Hayek and Elle Fanning have landed in the Berlinale with the presentation of the film ‘The Roads Not Taken‘, Sally Porter, in which you share poster with Javier Bardeminterpreting is a writer of mexican-american totally broken, which is going through a state of insanity and sins of the past.

Salma Hayek And Ellen Fanning Berlinale 1

During the presentation of the tape, we have been able to see the two actresses sporting completely different looks each other and in which the young man wins by a landslide to the already-veteran actress, things like with.


Salma Hayek is a confused event and disguises himself as a Greek for the red carpet of the Oscars 2020

Salma Hayek Berlinale

So, Salma Hayek has opted for this design Alexander McQueen that has worn in black, while originally presented in fuchsia and that we can find by 4.790 eur. This is a dress crafted in silk, full of transparencies and ruffles, with a bodice ribbed knit, puffed sleeves and neck perkins, with a wide belt marking figure and that has combined with some high heel sandals with platform a both long nights.


Miu Miu has created a video game to what Mario Bross for her perfume Twist, it stars Elle Fanning and we want the record

Ellen Fanning Berlinale

For its part, Elle Fanning opted for this delicate design by Rodarte perfectly adapted to her figure and to her essence, where the flowers grab all the attention, as well as your neck bobo, as we know, are maximum trend. A great choice with the actri re-crowning.

Pictures | Gtres

READ MORE:  Berlin film Festival: Bardem shows that he was afraid, with Salma Hayek - 26/02/2020
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here