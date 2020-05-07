WWE: Charlotte Flair wants to defend his title of NXT in the three brands of the company’s Raw SmackDown and show yellow Contact

Charlotte Flair he has left his name in history by being the first woman to win the title female of NXT in a WrestleMania. Is in a good moment right now and said, during an interview with talkSPORT, that he wants to defend his belt in the three main brands of the WWE: Raw, SmackDown and the show yellow.

On his fight at WrestleMania, Charlotte does not hesitate to praise your opponent Rhea Ripley: “we’ve Only shown a little bit of everything that we can do,” he said. “It’s crazy to say it, but the first time that Sasha Banks and I face feel a genuine chemistry. I went through the same thing with Rhea. I was like: ‘Wow, I don’t have a lot of trouble!’”, added the champion of NXT.

The ‘Queen’ also told that they will be attentive to the program yellow tonight. In particular, the struggle of stairs, because there will their next opponent. In that combat (or six-woman ladder match), battle Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai.

In fact, I already want to face any of the fighters mentioned. “I want to fight against Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, and I’m sure Bianca Belair wants the rematch. It is a madness. An entirely new group of girls. Everyone knows that it is probably the most competitive person in the locker room, so I’m going to give you all of me in the best division,” he told TV Insider.

