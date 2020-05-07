WWE: Mandy Rose made a TikTok which became viral on social networks

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
9


Mandy Rose it is a star of WWE that is very active in social networksnow joined TikTok and did an incredible dance in a bikini.

The feisty blonde that appeared in WrestleMania made a challenge and then invited some of their friends to do the same in this quarantine by the COVID-19.

After making this video, Mandy Rose decided to share it on all your social networks and reproductions, and comments was something incredible.

Only on Twitter, the clip already has over 200 thousand views, thousands of comnetarios, RT’s and likes, something that is usually repeated in their publications.

