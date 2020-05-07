WWE NXT: Coverage and live results of the show held may 6 at Full Sail University

By Nicolás Lafferriere – PUBLISHED THE 07/05/2020 00:00

We started a new episode of NXT from the Full Sail University. This exciting night of action begins with a hand-to-hand dream inside the yellow mark.

Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Dijakovic

The source dominates in the early moments of the fight. The competitor controls the fight until Gargano manages to give a nudge that gives you the advantage. After the side with several kicks, the former world champion applied blows to the face until Dominik the reverse with a clotheside. This last one retrieves the domain with body blows of his opponent, but the arrival of Candice LeRae at ringside creates the distraction that Johnny takes advantage of it to take your opponent out of the ring, and jump towards him over the third rope.

“Johnny Wrestling” dominates with a padlock to the neck after the break for commercial, but the Source manages to reverse shock. Gargano stops the kicks of your opponent, but you receive a cyclone kick then you take momentum against the ropes. The two men remaining in the soil. Dominik climbs the corner most high, and Gargano follows him. The two continue until the Source takes his opponent’s back, which withdraws the protection of the corner and throws the head of his opponent against her using a hurracarrana. Applies a DDT and a account of three.

Winner: Johnny Gargano via pinfall

IMPERIUM made a promo from a dark room. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner make it clear that his attack on the champions team was a declaration of war, and that soon it will be them, the largest grouping of NXT, who will carry your shoulder at your waist.

Tournament For the Championship Cruise Interim NXT (Group B – Round 2)

Jack Gallagher (0-1) vs. Akira Tozawa (1-0)

Tozawa takes no to apply an octopus lock your opponent breaks with difficulty. After receiving several blows, Jack is going to ringside and attacks his opponent from there. The United Kingdom applies pressure against the back of Akira, who manages to escape to the edge of the ring. Jack follows him and both exchanged blows until Tozawa star the face of his opponent on the canvas. The japanese takes his opponent into the ring and applies a swanton bomb.1…2…3…

Winner: Akira Tozawa (2-0) via pinfall

Akira Tozawa leads the Group B with an unbeaten record of two wins. Gallagher to the bottom of the list with two consecutive defeats. Isaiah Swerve Scott and The Son of the Ghost is kept in competition with a victory and a defeat each.

Xia Li vs. Chelsea Green (Robert Stone)

Chelsea does not take long to apply a knee into the face of his opponent, but Xia gets up and starts to apply multiple leg kicks against your opponent. Aliyah is about the ring to the displeasure of Xia, who begins to focus their attention and their attacks on her. Chelsea takes advantage of the situation and applies his I m prettier for the victory.

Winner: Chelsea Green via pinfall

The Velveteen Dream speaks from backstage. Clarifies that he and Adam Cole are a few moments of the long-awaited crossing, and soon to be the end of the dream the owner of its rival.

Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) vs. Leon Ruff

After a striking entry, Karrion not long in taking to his opponent and crash multiple times on the canvas to apply a kross jacket. Leon mark the surrender, but Kross takes to drop your opponent.

Winner: Karrion Kross via surrender

Matt Riddle and Timothy Tacher granted an interview in the backstage. The two men talk about IMPERIUM, and make it clear that they will be willing to face them for the titles in pairs if necessary.

Championship of Women of NXT

Charlotte Flair vs. Io Shirai

The two women tried force until Charlotte manages to knock down your opponent, but this rises as if nothing. Io manages to connect a dropkick after showing off his agility. Flair connects a faucet to the neck, Io break down quickly. Charlotte connects several blows, but his opponent manages to return them until Shirai receives a clotheside that takes it out of the ring.

Io dominates after the break trade, applying his knee against his opponent in the corner. Jumps from the third rope, but Charlotte raises the knees and then apply a kick. The account only gets two, and Flair lifts his opponent, who rolled back with a hurracarrana that sends your opponent towards the corner. Charlotte goes to ringside and takes a cane kendo with the attacking Shirai.

Winner: Io Shirai via disqualification

Charlotte Flair retains the titlebut still attacking Shirai. Is close to apply an attack against his legs, but surprisingly Rhea Ripley appears to chase the champion. Io is complaint with Ripley while the latter is removed by the ramp. After the break shopping, Ripley gives an interview to the outskirts of the Full Sail saying that he has returned to seek revenge against Flair. Shirai and the aims behind, and the two end up in a physical altercation which involved security officers.

Tournament For the Championship Cruise Interim NXT (Group A – Round 2)

Kushida (1-0) vs. Jake Atlas (1-0)

The two men test strength in the early moments of the fight. Atlas knocks down his opponent, but this returns you to the move to remove the ring and apply a swanton bomb from the third rope. In the ring, Kushida applies several nudges against the face of his opponent. Atlas defends with some punches, but his opponent stands. Kushida receives a cutter that removes it from the ring, but this gets a jump on his opponent with an armbar. Atlas gives up and the bell rings.

Winner: Kushida (2-0) via pinfall

Kushida leads the Group with two wins in a row. Jake Atlas and Drake Maverick tie with a win and a defeat each. Tony Nese maintains a record of two defeats.

Positions of the Tournament for the Championship Cruise Acting of NXT

Group

1. Kushida (2-0)

2. Jake Atlas (1-1)

3. Drake Maverick (1-1)

4. Tony Nese (0-2)

Group B

1. Akira Tozawa (2-0)

2. The Son of the Phantom (1-1)

3. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (1-1)

4. Jack Gallagher (0-2)

Finn Bálor makes his entrance to the ring and takes a microphone. Clarifies that is tired of seeing it as an attack in the backstage automatically leads to wrestlers to success. Warns that whoever has attacked, you will not be rewarded, but will have a loss fast.

It was announced that Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher will defend the Championships for Pairs of NXT before IMPERIUM next week.

Cameron Grimes vs. Denzel Dejournette

Grimes goes for a quick win, but your opponent surprises him with several suplex. Cameron applies his characteristic kick to the neck that gives it a fast victory.

Winner: Cameron Grimes via pinfall

Cameron Grimes he takes a microphone. Clarifies that there is an air of change in NXT, and that he will build on this to get what they deserve. Warning that you will be able to defeat anyone, including Finn Bálor, who spoke about success without seeing it before. Bálor appears behind him and applies a stomp followed by several blows that left the fighter badly injured. Announced Finn Bálor against Cameron Grimes for next week.

Championship NXT

Adam Cole vs. The Velveteen Dream

The two men exchanged hard until that Dream connects the first blows that lead to his opponent to ringside. Cole is thrown against the steel stairs before returning to the ring and connect a kick that gives you the advantage. Velveteen escapes the punishment, applying a fierce spinebuster. The two men wrangle in the third string until Adam escapes and is hanged against the string. Dream intercepts in a jump and applies a DDT, but only gets to two.

Cole gains the advantage after the break conercial. Manages to apply his knee to the head of the Velveteen, but the referee mark only two claps. The two rivals exchanged blows and Velveteen falls to ringside. The Dream climbs to the third rope, but his opponent gets the jump with a kick. The other members of Undisputed Was come to help his companion, but Dexter Lumis appears under the ring to scare them away, causing the referee to fall unconscious. Velveteen applies an elbow in the face from the third rope, but no one made the account. Cole gets up after that Velveteen take away the three men at ringside, and applies his last shot. 1…2…3…

Winner and STILL CHAMPION: Adam Cole via pinfall

End of the transmission.

Do not forget to visit Solowrestlingthe web with all the news of WWE. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next PPV from WWE is Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be updated with all news related.