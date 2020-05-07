WWE SmackDown Summary Fox Sports 3 ONLINE watch free Braun Strowman Bray Wyatt Alexa Bliss Daniel Bryan | Facebook | Live Streaming

WWE SmackDown was held at the Performance Center in Florida. In the fight highlight of the night, The New Day he regained the championship pairs. In a triple threat, Big E beat The Miz and Jey Uso in a fight shaped by emotions.

Despite receiving a harsh punishment on the part of their opponents, Big E was able to recover from their shock and came away with the victory. Daniel Brayan is the first qualified for Money in the bank after beating Cesaro.

The surprise of the night was Dana Brooke, who defeated Naomi and ranked at Money in the Bank. The diva has the opportunity to fight for a chance for the title female.

Tamina won Sasha Banks and is challenging for the title female of SmackDown. Bayley will have an opponent of weight, and you must demonstrate your ability to move with the belt.

Title of couples of SmackDown: The Miz, Big E, and Jey Uso

Big E and New Day are the new champions of couple of SmackDown

Big E looks like and the account of three

To not believe it, by little The Miz is left with the victory

Jey Uso and The Miz attack with all

The Miz and Jey Uso are coming together and working and attack with the table of The Miz

The Miz can’t attack Big E

Attacks Big E The Miz

The fight star of the night and it is by the title of couples of SmackDown

Cesaro vs Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan is the classified to Money in the bank

Now If! The key to the yes, Cesaro no holds and surrenders

It saves Bryan

Small package and nearly gets three

The key to the arm of Cesaro!

Antabrazo european, Bryan receives the blow from Cesaro

Bryan responds with the keys, a fight very clean

Cesaro attacks Daniel Bryan

The fight for a opportunity to Money in the bank

Sonya Deville vs Mandy Rose

Doph Ziggler out of the ring with Sonya Deville

Otis hits Doph Ziggler

OTIS enters to save his beloved

¡¡Patadaa!! Sonya Deville attacks Mandy Rose

Do you still want me?, Doph Ziggler tries to win the heart of Mandy

Dolph Ziggler he enters the ring

Can I end the friendship? Mandy does not forgive Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville indicates that he did not know why he did it, but the most important thing for her is to protect her

Mandy Rose said that he could not forgive his friend for what he did

Sonya Deville apologizes to her friend Mady Rose

Naomi vs Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke will fight at Money in the Bank

Account three, and surprise, Dana Brooke is staying with the fight

¡¡Package!! Naomi in trouble

Dana Brooke is surprised Naomi and almost stay with the fight

Blow and more blow, Dana Brooke endures all

Naomi strikes without mercy Dana Brooke

He started the fight

– By a chance of Money in the Bank

Sasha Banks accompanied by Bayley vs Tamina

– Tamina is challenging for the title female of SmackDown

– Tamina hits Sasha and account of three

Evans enters and attacks the champion

Tamina falls to the outside of the ring, Bayley attacked the challenging

Tamina responds with blows to the body

Sasha took control of the actions

If you win Tamina will have a chance for the title female of SmackDown

Braun Strowman

– Oh, NOOOO! it is the mask that was used in the family Wyatt

– I thing was crazy! There is a gift for Strowman

– Braun indicates if Bray Wyatt wants a fight for the title have to order it and not make those mental games that do not scare

– Strowman, the champion of universal, is the special guest.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

– The champions in pairs of the women’s division of the WWE in the ring

SmackDown

Daniel Bryan will have a golden opportunity post-WrestleMania 36. Now the former of WWE will be measured against Cesaro for the right to participate in the struggle of ladder money in the bank.

Sonya Deville will face Mandy Rose for the first time on SmackDown after both went their separate ways. Before WrestleMania, a shadowy figure revealed that Deville had intervened in the appointment of Valentine Rose with Otis to establish Dolph Ziggler with The Golden Goddess.

The Miz is going to represent himself and Morrison to defend the titles by pairs of SmackDown in a battle of triple threat Jey Use that represents The Uses and Big E representing The New Day.

Friday Night SmackDown: schedules of the program

Mexico 6:00 p. m.

Peru 7:00 p. m.

Ecuador 7:00 p. m.

Colombia 7:00 p. m.

Bolivia 8:00 p. m.

Venezuela 8:00 p. m.

Argentina 9:00 p. m.

Chile 9:00 p. m.

Paraguay 9:00 p. m.

Uruguay 9:00 p. m.

Brazil 9:00 p. m.

Spain 1:00 to.m. (December 3)

In what channels to watch Friday Night SmackDown LIVE ONLINE

FOX SPORTS 3 PERU

DirecTV Sports► 608 (SD) and 1608 (HD)

Movistar TV► 503 (SD) and 746 (HD)

Clear TV ► 62 (SD) and 518 (HD)

Where to watch Friday Night SmackDown ONLINE LIVE

United states: USA Network

FOX Sports Latin america