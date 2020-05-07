WWE SmackDown: ‘The Truth Is Heard’ reveals the secret of Sonya Deville – Reaction of Mandy Rose and Tamina

By Sebastián Martínez – POSTED on 04/04/2020 AT 11:07

– During the broadcast of the last show of SmackDown will be revealed the intentions of the person who was behind the promo ‘The Truth Is Heard’. Still not know your identity, but we already know that is a hacker and wants to reveal the secrets of the superstars of WWE. Last night, revealed that Sonya Deville was behind a conspiracy with Dolph Ziggler to take away Otis Mandy Rose. You can see the video of what happened in the top of this news.

After the show, Mandy Rose was interviewed backstage but not made practically statements and was limited to think aloud the reason for Sonya Deville wants to take it off of Otis. You can see his reaction below.

– Despite being rumored to be its low for a possible infection of the coronavirus, The Miz is still announced for WrestleMania. He and John Morrison were all part of SmackDown and completed their segment of Miz Tv in the foot while their rivals in the event magnus, The Uses and The New Day, they ended up on the floor.

– During the broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown it was reported that Elias will be available to fight this weekend at WrestleMania. The fighter was launched from a podium by Baron Corbin last week and it is speculated that it could be low for the show of shows.

– Tamina defeated Lacey Evans and Naomi, two of his opponents at WrestleMania in the fight for the Championship of the women of SmackDown, in a triple threat in the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown. After achieving victory, he was interviewed backstage and made the following statements:

“As I told Bayley, with title or without title, I will go out of WrestleMania, but I will go out there to hurt someone, and that someone is Bayley. I don’t know what they thought Sasha and Bayley on them. I’m not here to help. I’m here to help myself. Friends or enemies, when it comes to a title, there is nothing like that. I’ve been here a long time and I’ve never won a title female. I have been a champion in WWE 24/7 and I will now be the new champion of women”.

