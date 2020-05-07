You know the “50 Most Beautiful” by 2020, People in Spanish

Getty

The magazine “People en Español” reported exclusively the list of the “50 Most Beautiful” of the year 2020, a very special edition that arrives in the middle of the quarantine that lives at the global level by the COVID-19. For the first time in the history of the publication, the celebrities that are part of this edition had to be portrayed themselves in the privacy of their homes, this is due to the social distancing.

This year’s edition of the “50 Most Beautiful People” and ” Spanish account with 04 powerful women on their covers, they are: The cuban singer Camila Cabello, the Spanish singer Rosalía, the mexican actress Aislinn Derbez and tv presenter dominican Clarissa Molina. This is the first time that Hair, Derbez, Rosalia and Molina are part of one of the editions of the “50 Most Beautiful” issue of the journal.

“Beautiful, for a better world” is the title of the special edition of the “50 Most Beautiful People” and ” in Spanish. In the publication, the famous talk about how they are living the quarantine by the Coronavirus, like how they have changed in their lives since the beginning of the pandemic at the global level and what are your upcoming projects for this 2020.

Personalities as Sofia Carson, John Rivera, Alejandra Espinoza, Catherine Siachoque, Dayanara Torres, Maluma, Michelle Galvan, Danna Paola, Ana de Armas, Jennifer Lopez, Maite Perroni, in fact, Cinnamon, Ivy Queen, Antonio Banderas, Ozuna, Lin-Manuel Miranda, José Ron, Rita Moreno, Gloria Goyo Martinez, Sech, Joy Huerta and his wife Dian Atri, Carlos Ponce and his fiancée Karina Band, Gabriel Soto and his girlfriend Irina Baeva, Becky G and her boyfriend Sebastian Lletget, Chiquis Rivera and her husband, Lorenzo Mendez, Francisca Lachapel and her fiance Francesco Zampogna, are part of the edition 2020 of the “50 Most Beautiful People en Español”.

Facts you should know about the edition 2020 of the “50 Most Beautiful People” and ” in Spanish:

Most of the celebrities they photographed themselves in the privacy of their homes, this as a measure of prevention for the pandemic of the Coronavirus.

Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Carson and Clarissa Molina is one of the few personalities that are part of this edition and feature professional photographs, this is because they sent unpublished photographs that were professional photographers before they began the rapid spread of the Coronavirus at the global level.

Carlos Ponce and Karina Band had a production team of luxury: Savannah, the daughter of the actor was the photographer official and the photographs were in his residence in Florida. While Sienna, another of the daughters of the heartthrob of telenovelas, was in charge of the styling of his famous father and his fiancée.

The singer Joy Huerta (of the musical duo Jesse & Joy), posed for the first time with his wife Diana Atri, for a publication. The couple took photographs with a distinctive style that they chose.

Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva were portrayed together for publication since his confinement in a luxurious residence of Acapulco in Mexico.

The magazine People en Español confirmed that Camila Cabello will play Cinderella in the new release film from Disney that will begin to occur soon.

Winners of “Choose your Beautiful”

This year the competition Choose your Beautiful was close. The candidates who fought the seat in the special edition were: Kimberly Dos Ramos, Vanessa Claudio, Isabella Castillo, Techy Fatule and Regina Carrot, among the ladies. On the side of the knights clashed Emilio Marcos, Jhay Cortez, Roberto Herández, Guaynaa and Luciano Alessandro.

At the end, Techy Fatule and Luciano Alessandro were the winners of the popular vote. This month of may, Fatule and Alessandro presuming their place among the 50 Most Beautiful People en Español. Below you can see the photo published in the special edition.

Full list of the 50 Most Beautiful 2020 People in Spanish

Cover

1. Camila Hair

2. Clarissa Molina

3. Aislinn Derbez

4. Rosalia

List of the Beautiful:

1. Lin Manuel Miranda

2. Leslie Grace

3. Anthony Ramos

4. Melissa Barrera

5. Camilo

6. Ana de Armas

7. Alejandra Espinoza

8. Danna Paola

9. Maite Perroni

10. In Fact, Cinnamon

11. Paulina Chavez

12. Gaby Espino

13. Joan Smalls

14. Camila Hair

15. Ozuna

16. Jennifer Lopez

17. Clarissa Molina

18. Bad Bunny

19. Sech

20. Rodrigo Guirao

21. Carlos Ponce

22. Karina Band

23. Irina Baeva

24. Gabriel Soto

25. Sofia Carson

26. Sebastian Yatra

27. José Ron

28. Aislinn Derbez

29. Chiquis Rivera

30. Lorenzo Mendez

31. Francisca Lachapel

32. Francesco Zampogna (pair Francisca Lachapel)

33. Joy Huerta

34. Diana Atri

35. Catherine Siachoque

36. Michelle Galvan

37. Dayanara Torres

38. Rosalia

39. Becky G

40. Sebastian Lletget

41. Antonio Banderas

42. Christian Serratos

43. Rita Moreno

44. Gloria “Goyo” Martínez (ChocQuibTown)

(ChocQuibTown) 45. Dasha Polanco

46. Maluma

47. Ivy Queen

48. Doctor Juan Rivera

49. Lucianno of Alesandro

50. Techy Fatule

