You must know these curiosities to 14 years in the premiere of this great series – How I Met Your Mother – Spoiler Time

The September 19, 2005 it came to our screen How I Met Your Motherwithout a doubt one of the best series of comedy. She has even been compared to Friendsbut the end was so but so controversial that Are met 14 years of the first episode, and for that reason we bring you 10 trivia that every fan should know of this great series.

1 Jim Parson, Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory, added to get the role of Barney Stinson. Do you fancy it? What a nerd to a hunk?

Source: Tumblr

2 Have published 4 books based on the series: The Bro code, The Bro code for parents, The Playbook, Bro on the go

Source: CBS

3 The tenth chapter of the series, The pineapple incident, it was the most viewed. In the ninth season we knew how you got that pineapple up your room: after Ted was found in an unconscious state and was robbing the Captain, the husband of one of his ex.

Source: CBS

4 During the nine seasons were carried out 13 interventions that were to help any member that needed it.

Source: CBS

5 Take into account these numbers: 208 chapters in 9 seasons, and only on 12 occasions we got to see Barney wearing anything that isn’t a suit. Ah! Used over 200 ties in different.

Source: CBS

6 The famous bar to go to Ted and his friends each night exists in reality and is called McGees; is located on West 55th Street, New York,

Source: CBS

7 During the show, Ted came out with 30 different women (including Robin, Zoey, Blah Blah, Honey and Victoria) before meeting the mother of his children.

Source: CBS

8 Victoria, played by Ashley Williams, won an online vote as the bride of Ted’s most loved by the fans, while Zoey (Jennifer Morrison) was declared as the most hated.

Source: CBS

9 During the series, mention is made numerous web pages such as www.tedmosbyisajerk.com, www.notafathersday.com, www.barneysvideoresume.com or www.weddingbridemovie.com. All of them were created in the reality to which viewers could visit them.

Source: CBS

10 From its beginning, the series was in danger of cancellation. It was in the third season when comedy got to make a comeback in hearings. Why? Thanks to the emergence of Britney Spears, who played Abby for several episodes.