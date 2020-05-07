You’ll be able to buy shares of Zoom (the app most downloaded in the quarantine) through the BMV

March

30, 2020



1 min read





The Mexican stock exchange (BMV) announced that starting today, mexican investors interested will be able to purchase shares of Zoom, the application of video conferencing with headquarters in the united States.

Through a statement, the BMV informed that the securities of the company technology can be purchased through the International Quotations System (SIC), that allows you to invest in stocks and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) whose values were listed outside of Mexico.

The information of the Zoom on the BMV will be:

Key Quote: ZM

ZM Social Reason: Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Country of Origin: United States

United States Stock exchange where traded their values: NASDAQ

It is worth remembering that the Zoom is the application of labour discharged in the world as their platform of videoconferences and video calls, has been the most aided by the people who are working from home because of quarantines to stop the spread of the outbreak of the coronavirus Covid-19.