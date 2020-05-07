Zooey Deschanel: 10 facts and gifs to fall in love with the “New Girl”

Zooey Deschanel we broke the heart in (500) Days of Summeronly after making us laugh out loud at New Girl. The actress, known for playing indie chicks or characters, tender, complies with today ¡39 years!, and we feel very, but very old.

This actress swallows-years debuted on television in 1998, with a participation in Veronica’s Closet. He then decided to devote herself to acting full-time and enjoy it in Mumford (1999) and Almost Famous (2000). Before had already shown his talent comedian in Elf (2004), though with a look blond that made her look very different.

But surely you’ve seen on the screen, there is still much to discover about Zooey Deschanel. That is why, in 10.mx we’ll take you to a countdown with gifs that will make you love this actress even more:

1. She has musical talent

In 2007, Zooey Deschanel he collaborated with songwriter M. Ward to create a song that appeared on the soundtrack of the film The Go-Getter. From that moment on, the duo formed the band She & Him.

2. Its history is romantic is… complicated

In 2009, Deschanel married singer Ben Gibbard Death Cab for Cutie, but the couple divorced two years later. In 2015, the actress was married for the second time with the producer Jacob Pechenik and that same year, the marriage was to his first daughter, Elsie. In 2017, the couple had a second son, Charlie.

3. Comes from a family of celebrities

Zooey is the daughter of the film director Caleb Deschanel and actress Mary Jo Deschanel. His older sister, Emily Deschanel it is also part of the world of the show and sure you can remember it as Temperance Brennan in the series Bones.

4. Is allergic to many things

Zooey is allergic to gluten, dairy and eggs. The actress has joked about it in interviews to confess that it is “the worst person to go out to eat”, because you can’t eat anything “fun”.

5. Is millionaire

From 2011 to 2012, Zooey Deschanel received 90 thousand dollars for each episode of the series New Girl. The following year the sum amounted to 95 thousand dollars, and from 2014 to 2015, his salary rose to 130 thousand per episode. By adding these figures, it is estimated that he received around 3 million dollars per season of the series.

6. Your name has an unusual story

The full name of the actress is Zooey Claire Deschanel. In order to choose it, his parents were inspired by Zooey Glass, the male protagonist of the novel of J. D. Salinger, Franny and Zooey (1961)

7. Appeared in a music video

The musical connections of Zooey not just with his own career, as they appeared in the music video She’s got issuesthe subject of the band The Offspring.

8. It is a lover of animals

The actress rescued two dogs, Dot and Zelda, in 2013. Now, the three are inseparable.

9. Has attention deficit

Deschanel has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. He has even had to resort to medications to treat this medical problem.

10. You have your feet on the ground

Growing up in a famous family, many would expect to receive it all given away, but to Zooey Deschanel it didn’t happen. In an effort to teach him humility, the parents of the actress he was not given money or allowed to go to the mall when I was little. To cope, Zooey learned to make their own clothes.

