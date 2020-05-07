Zooey Deschanel and her husband Jacob Pechenik will welcome their second child | News

Zooey Deschanel and her husband Jacob Pechenik have become parents for the second time. According to reports Peoplethe small which has received the name of Charlie Wolf, was born last week in a hospital in Los Angeles: “Zoeey, Jacob and his daughter are really pleased to welcome you to this new member of the family,” said a source close to the publication. The couple, who began dating in mid-2014, he decided to marry a year later in a private ceremony held in Austin, Texas, in June 2015. Only a month later, the actress of 37 years gave birth to their first child, a daughter Elsie Otter, which currently has two years. As with his eldest daughter, the star of New Girl decided to give the name of an animal to their new baby, since the second name of Elise is Otterthat means otter, while Wolfmeans wolf. On this peculiar choice for his daughter, Zooey said: “they Are creatures very tender and also smart. They use tools and keep those that are your favorites. Also hold hands when they sleep, there are many fascinating things about sea otters. Who could not love them?”, said the actress during a visit to the program Today Show.