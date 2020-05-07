Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, characters from “500 days with her”, they meet 10 years later

One of the films that has enchanted movie lovers is 500 days with her (500 Days of Summerin English), tape 10 years ago he portrayed the relationship of Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Summer (Zooey Deschanel), who despite sharing things in common and could be the perfect couple, never give up that step.

The film directed by Marc Webb became a ribbon of worship for thousands of people in the world. Several were young people who felt identified with the movie that went from the comedy to be a part of the reality of many.

“In this film there is irony dramatic,” says Zooey Deschanel in Entertainment Weekly. “It is told from the perspective of Tom at 100 percent, but it is one of the things that people don’t understand. Believe that Summer is a villain,” he declares.

“I think that it would be funny to see her trying to put yourself in the place of Summer” indicates Gordon-Levitt to have a different perception of the film.

The actress indicated that Summer was always honest with Tom throughout the film, but all put against you for “breaking the magic romantic” that handle the traditional movies.

“I’m surprised when women say ‘I Hate your character in that movie!’, and I say ‘really? If he says all this clear from the beginning!’. Although this is also a test of how adorable that you are in the movie. Everyone says ‘How are you going to reject, what knight is he?!’”, sentence the actress.

nrv