Zooey Deschanel divorce

Los angeles. – Zooey Deschanel has waived his second marriage.

The actress of 39 years was separated from the film producer Jacob Pechenik, her husband since four years ago.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation, we have decided that we are better as friends, business partners, and parents instead of partners in life”, says a statement from the couple. “We remain committed to our business, our values and, above all, our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time “.

The pair became engaged at the beginning of 2015, and married that summer. They share two children, Elsie, four and Charlie, two years.

Zooey was previously married with the leader of Death Cab For Cutie, Ben Gibbard, from 2009 to 2012.