Zooey Deschanel has been a mother for the second time | News

It’s a boy! Actress Zooey Deschanel has welcomed her life to her second child with her husband, Jacob Pechenik. The couple, who married in June of 2015, by surprise, released his fatherhood with his daughter Elsie OtterPechenik, who was born in August of 2015. To this second son called Charlie Wolf, following the theme of names ‘animals’ that began with his daughter (‘otter’ means badger and ‘wolf’, wolf). During her first pregnancy, Zooey had to leave the series he stars in, ‘New Girl‘, over several chapters, giving way to his “surrogate”, Megan Fox, who announced her third pregnancy shortly after. For this sixth season of the series, that could be the last, and in which both actresses have participated, were organized the filming so that none of the two had to stop the fiction.