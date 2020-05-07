Zooey Deschanel might be pregnant

It is speculated that the actress ?New Girl? you might already have given the news to his co-stars

Actress Zooey Deschanel and her husband, Jacob Pechenik -who became parents for the first time in August 2015-, would be about to expand again with the family giving a little brother or sister to your little Elsie Otter, according to the portal TooFab.

The interpreter would have already informed the happy news to her castmates and the crew of the series New Girl, expected to start planning how to justify your absence in the plot of the tv fiction during the months of their maternity leave. In your previous pregnancy, Zooey it was replaced by the actress Megan Fox.

If confirmed the news that the marriage is expecting a new baby, you would expect them to do the gala again a great originality when choosing your baby’s name, to go with the tradition that started with his first-born.

“It’s called Elsie Otter. As the animal, as an otter [‘sea otter’ en inglés]”confessed the couple of happy parents People two months after the arrival to the world of the small, for which to chose a first name that is more traditional as the one who has “any grandmother or aunt?.

