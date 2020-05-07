Zooey Deschanel, New Girl, is expecting her second child | News

Zooey Deschanel is pregnant of her second baby with her husband Jacob Pechenik. The news was confirmed by Us Weekly shortly after the actress of 37 years was photographed on the set of New Girl wearing a small baby bump that immediately raised all kinds of suspicions. The protagonist of 500 Days of Summer and the film producer are already parents of small Elsie Otterfrom 18 months of age. Unlike this occasion, the news of the first pregnancy of Deschanel was a complete mystery, because it was not until weeks after Elsie was born, a representative confirmed the good news: “I Am delighted to confirm that Zooey and her husband Jacob are parents to a beautiful and healthy little girl”, can be read in the press release. Recently, the actress talked with the magazine Redbook about the experience of becoming a mother: “In reality I have never felt like an adult. I think that is a great achievement to have a child, so maybe now I feel like an adult for a good reason. I’ve taken things more calmly since then. I think that is a very healthy thing for the whole of your person, both creative, professional and to your soul, take a little of your time for you and your family. You can spend your whole life chasing something, but you run the risk of neglecting things that are really important,” he explained.