Zooey Deschanel searches for the origin of the food in new program

A long time ago that didn’t see Zooey Deschanel in a project televisvo that was not ‘New Girl’, that’s why we’re happy to let you know that the actress will perform program about the origin of food and it will be called “Your Foods Roots with Zooey Deschanel”.

The actress told some secrets to People. His approach primary to this topic was when she became pregnant with their first child, Elsie Otter. In that period together with her partner Jacob Pechenik started to question the food they had been consuming during all your past years. “We wanted to ght the better for the brain of our child.”

“When I started to look where it was coming from our food, suddenly we start to see all of this opacity. Had all these walls to discover where it was coming from the food, but that is part of how we disseminate, how you interact with our peers, ” said Deschanel on the environment.

“There is a certain amount of restaurants that you say what farm it comes from your food, but most places don’t know it, and many places can’t tell you where it comes from your beef or chicken”, he added and said, “we Began to realize that the wall was making it difficult, although we were curious and a slight obsession, and even we struggled to discover”.

This series will only have five episodes, will be conducted by Deschanel and will focus on reconnecting people with the food they eat, where they come from and how they affect our body as a whole.