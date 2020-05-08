▷ Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville could be separated before WrestleMania 36 • TurnHeelWrestling

After recent events, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville could be separated before WrestleMania 36, and fight in a battle of the couples.

During these last few weeks, we have been able to see Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville could be separated before Wrestlemania 36. Both have had a lot tension these days for the story with Otis of Heavy Machinery and this could give rise to their separation.

WrestleVotes has been reported that the plan is both separate, and has a combat by pairs mixed at WrestleMania 36. It is worth remembering that in a first moment the plan agreed to was a singles match between Ziggler and Otis at WrestleMania but it would have changed of opinion with respect to the organization of the combat.

Prior to all the changes, to the mixed tag team match was scheduled for WrestleMania: Heavy Machinery & Mandy Rose vs. Ziggler/ Roode & Sonya. No telling on if that happens now, as comedy spots like I’m sure would have happened won’t go over without a crowd. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 17, 2020

