10 movies on Netflix that you can’t miss

The catalog of Netflix is full of movies and series and, although the algorithm say that it works very well, always end up perdiéndonos something interesting though, a priori, does not seem suitable for us. That is why it is good to go to lists of recommendations from friends and, of course, means of communication, as it is the case that occupies to us. We have dived within the catalog of the streaming platform of Netflix to bring you ten films that, regardless of the tastes that you have, it will be worth checking out.

Ingrid Goes West

Elizabeth Olsen gives life to a influencer typical of Instagramwith his life of luxury and pleasure that causes envy wherever it goes. Aubrey Plaza is the girl who looks at your wall, Instagram, and repairs at the influencer, making it the subject of his obsessions. From then on, it will establish a relationship between the two that will highlight the dangers of certain attitudes in social networks.

A comedy that, from time to time, strip to the psychological drama. A film highly recommended in these times and that they incite debate.

Story of a marriage

The chronicle of a marriage, once joyful and happy, whose path is leading, inevitably, a traumatic divorce, child included. The new film from Noah Baumbach has been received by critics as one of the best of last year and has received six Oscar nominations, including best film, original screenplay, actor and actress. In particular, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson give a recital of interpretation.

The irish

The return to cinema of legendary, Martin Scorsesecould be carried out thanks to funding from Netflix, which agreed with the filmmaker to move the film the elephantine real story of the mysterious disappearance of union leader Jimmy Hoffa. Played by Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, and with a duration monumental (209 minutes), ‘The irish’ has been nominated for 10 Oscars of the Academy, including best film, director and photography.

The ballad of Buster Scruggs

Another relevant name of the Hollywood’s most author, the brothers Cohen, also found refuge for his latest work, which in principle was going to be a series. ‘The ballad of Buster Scruggs’ is a western outlier, as is normal in the work of the Coens, and is composed of small independent parts. It was nominated for three Oscar awards in 2019.

Annihilation

Alex Garland caught the attention of critics and the public with his opera prima, a modest and estimable ‘Ex Machina’. He returned to the cinema of the hand of Netflix with this dense science fiction epic that has as main reference the ‘Stalker’ by Andrei Tarkovsky. Cinema, reflective of the author that is not incompatible with the drama of the film genre. It is starring Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac, And Jennifer Jason Leigh.

I am Dolemite

It was too that we didn’t see in a big production, also the great Eddie Murphy… and his return has been the big gate. A superb production design for a film full of charm, a biopic that comes out of the twists and turns typical of the genre and tells us that another history of cinema, the one of the wackos who made his films his way. In this particular case, we focus on the actual figure of Rudy Ray Moore, regarded as the true ‘godfather of rap’ and a prominent figure of the blaxploitation. If you don’t know what that is, you should see the movie.

Atlantique

It is not usual to be able to see african cinema, and Netflix we put it on a tray with this dystopia futuristic that comes to us from Senegal. A film that has received congratulations from the critics and has aterosado several awards, such as the Grand Prize of the Jury at the Cannes film Festival in 2019, and Best Opera Prima at the Critics Circle of New York. For film lovers risky and different.

The two Popes

The new film from the director of the highly acclaimed ‘City of God’, tells the relationship that kept you two Popes: Benedict XVI and Pope Francis. The highlight of this production Netflix is the interpretation of its two lead actors, Jonathan Pryce, and Anthony Hopkins. She has been nominated for best adapted screenplay, best actor, Jonathan Pryce actor and secondary to Hopkins.

The Laundromat: dirty Money

The director Steven Soderbergh also wanted to contribute their grain of sand in the catalog of Netflix with a producciín whose cast is full of stars. Among others, Meryl Streep, Antonio Banderas, Gary Oldman, David Schwimmer (Ross on ‘Friends’), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette on ‘Big Bang’)… we Are told the familiar story of the case of the ‘Papers of Panama’ in which, after a massive leak from a law firm revealed that many personalities maintained heritage not declared to the treasury in banks of Panama, a known tax haven. Among well-known figures appearing in this list were Pedro Almodóvar, Leo Messi

Seventeen

We ended up with a Spanish production for Netflix and directed by Daniel Sánchez Álvaro. ‘Seventeen’ tells the story of Hector, a young man who is about to turn the age of majority and who is detained in a juvenile facility. In the center is endear Sheepa dog that is devoted to therapy for rehabilitation. When a Sheep is taken, Hector decides to flee in search of their dear friend.

‘Seventeen’ is a dramatic film of those that touch the fiber and are intended to stir the conscience of the viewer. It was well received critically.

