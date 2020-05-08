17 curiosities of our kids favorite – Gossip Girl – Spoiler Time

We know that Gossip Girl will be back with a reboot that will feature 10 episodes directed by its original producers, John Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Unfortunately, the cast original not participate in the series, but they all have the doors open for if you want to return. 🙂 It is known that this series will come at some point in the 2020and as we prepare for the new gossip girl rear, I we bring 17 curiosities of Gossip Girl.

1 Book

The series was based on the 8 books for teens Cecily Von Ziegesar that increased to 14 after the purchase of the rights. Even one of them is that Blair and Serena become killer… :O

Source: Tumblr

2 Chuck Bass

His character, in the beginning, it was intended simply as a secondary role, was not going to have significant relevance. However, after the first few chapters, it became the protagonist.

Source: The CW

3 The movie

The role of Blair I was going to be interpreted by Lindsay Lohan, since the beginning the series was going to be a movie.

Source: Tumblr

4 Ed Westwick and Jessica Szohr

Both were dating for 4 years. Sadly she was unfaithful and after feeling down in the series decided to abandon it.

Source: Tumblr

5 Penn and Blake

Both actors came out during the shoot but eventually their relationship ended. As they did not want anyone to know that they had broken, they decided to be the best possible in front of the other and hide it.

Source: The CW

6 The change of Vanessa

In the original books on which it is based the series, Vanessa he always goes dressed in black and shaving the head.

Source: The CW

7 Taylor Momsen

After Gossip Girl, the actress, who played Jenny he devoted himself to the music, being the vocalist of The Pretty Reckless.

Source: Tumblr

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txBfhpm1jI0

8 Monkey

The dog Chuck it’s called Monkey because, in the original books, the character of Chuck you have a monkey as a pet. 🙂

Source: The CW

9 A Spin off

Jenny Humphrey I was going to have his own story called The it girl located after his exile by Blair. But Taylor Momsen he left the series before that goes ahead.

Source: The CW

10 Couples in the set

Besides the partners already mentioned, Leighton and Sebastian (Carter Baizen in the series) came together for 2 years: of 2008 up 2010. Also the rumors said that Kelly Rutherford (the mother of Serena in the series) and Matthew Settle (your partner) had a loving relationship, even though I never got to confirm or disprove

Source: Tumblr

Source: Tumblr

11 Day of Gossip Girl

In 2012, Michael Bloombergmayor New Yorkdecided that the January 26, be the Day of Gossip Girl as a thank you to the series for representing so well the city of New York.

Source: Tumblr

12 Dorota

Dorotathe housekeeper of the Waldorf, was the protagonist of a mini-series called Chasing Dorota that is issued at the end of Gossip Girl.

Source: The CW

13 Stairs of the MET

Do you remember the stairs in which Blair and Serena used to sit after class? As they are in reality the Metropolitan museum of Art, New York.

Source: The CW

14 No one knew who was the chica indiscreta

Even Penn Badgley he knew that he would be the master mind behind the gossip until he was going to shoot the last episode.

Source: The CW

15 Your own “Gossip Girl”

Within the team there was someone who was devoted to filter out the scripts of the series and sell them on the Internet.

Source: Tumblr

16 Chuck and Nate

Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick shared the floor for a season while they recorded the series. In real life both have a very good relationship.

Source: The CW

17 Serena and Blair

The producers confessed that despite the fact that in front of the cameras seemed to be the best friends, both actresses had a friendly, but never intimate.