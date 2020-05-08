A child that inspired the film The Impossible, now fighting as a doctor the covid-19

An interview to a Spanish doctor who works to combat coronavirus in London, called particularly the attention around the world because it is one of the children that inspired the film The Impossible (2012).

Luke Alvarez, 26 years of age currently, appeared in Antena 3 News of Spain telling that he decided to devote himself to saving lives after the terrifying experience in 2004 when the tsunami struck in Thailand.

“It was a unique experience and unfortunate in their time. But since to me it seemed logical to have that return, up to a certain point, that debt that I was,” he explained.

Luke, who was 10 years old at the time when the disaster hit southeast asia, he took care of his mother who was badly injured until he managed to rediscover his father and his other two brothers.

The story was adapted for the cinema under the direction of Juan Antonio Bayona, and with the action leading from Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor. Luke, meanwhile, was played by Tom Holland in the early days of his career.

Alvarez commented that he now faces the covid-19 in the Uk where, until the middle of this week, there were more than 130,000 cases diagnosed and close to 17,500 deaths, figures that make him one of the 5 most affected countries of Europe.

He has seen how many of the workers of medical centers up to weeks battling the virus along with it, are today in a critical state to be infected, according to your words.

In addition, made a call to stay at home with the growing number of people who continue to walk without watching out for London. “I think a position a little wise and cocky in front of the vulnerable people who for socio-economic reasons do not have that privilege of going out to the streets. It is worrying that people do not come to see the seriousness of the matter,” he said.