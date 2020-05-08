A daughter of two years, Kim Kardashian has been responsible for the scene, more fluff than you’ll find in the third post-Carnival – Notes – Glamurama

Cuteness of the day!!! Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram a photo of her daughter in Chicago, two years old, in fact, is a dog a hairy man in the park. My little girl Chi loves the little puppies,” wrote the proud mother. In the records, the small, initially appears next to the dog, but I can’t resist: hug and kiss your pet.

And to all the fans of Kim are not able to resist. Among them, almost 10 thousand comments, phrases such as “very, Very cute! She seems to be very happy!!!”, he wrote to a follower. “She’s cute too” said the other. “She likes it too much for this dog,” said a third.