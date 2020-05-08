A lawyer for Kodak, Black tries to support Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill, in the case of hip hop music

Kodak Black he was arrested in April 2019 at the latest to be accused of buying guns and trying to get over the other by leaving information in the form of legal for trade. Sentenced to 3 years and 10 months in prison, and in the face of the new allegations, and the rapper comes up repeatedly complained about ill-treatment behind bars.

In a maximum security prison, the artist in just a few days ago worried fans with a story that would have been beaten up by 7 guards, and carried out by the team that manages the page Twitter. Is going on with the action of the investigation into the case, and today (7) on the Kodak, he had his defense team, giving you update of the situation in which he finds himself.

At the publishing for the song in the Instagramwhere Kim Kardashian and Meek Millthat are known to fight for the rights of prisoners in the situation of the unjust system of the U. S. a., have been referred to the attorney Bradford Cohen he said, “well, then, I’ll give you a brief update. The department of corrections did not respond to my request for an investigation. I was able to speak directly with him [Kodak] today, he has confirmed the story. Ever since the incident, it is sensitive to light and have the light-headed. I have the names of all the officers involved in the incident, and told you so. The department of corrections will need to be updated. @RealDonaldTrump you need to put the people to review the system by privatizing it so that it will be implemented in a transparent and cost effective. On every street corner, asking for papers, they will try to stop you or show up with an apology. This week, some of the documents are to be archived in order to clarify some of the issues and, hopefully, begin to correct this injustice to a man to be accused of lying, and sent to a prison from 1100 miles away from her family. This is the kind of thing that happens more often than not, but most are afraid to talk about it. The Kodak is not. If there is no retribution for him revealing the hand to be unclean in the legal system, and he is willing to put up with it. Funny thing about when people talk about #ReformaNaJustiça, it’s only for CERTAIN PEOPLE, #Justice, #LiberdadeKodak #ReformaPrisional #OndeElesEstão right now @kimkardashian @meekmill @reform”.