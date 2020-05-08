Actress of ‘Gossip Girl’ stars in photo shoot, where they’ll cost you recognize | TV Show

It has been almost 12 years since the premiere of Gossip Girl, and their players took very different paths. In fact, the greatest fame reached after the end of the series was Blake Lively, who had a career in the film and is married with Ryan Reynolds.

Leighton Meesterin the meantime, he participated in several productions of little success and some that were even cancelled. In parallel, he devoted himself to his career as a singer and formed a family with the actor Adam Brody.

Last year he returned to television with the series Single Parents, which has obtained a receipt acceptable by the public.

During all this time, the actress left behind her role Blair Waldorf and radically changed his look, opting for her blonde natural and also by undergoing some cosmetic surgeries on her face.

This week, Leighton participated in a photo shoot for Shape magazine, where he called attention to how different it looks, and led to many not able to recognize it. Although it is not known with certainty whether it was operations or photoshop, what is certain is that it is not Blair.

“This is one of my session favorites. I had a lot of fun and had a team who supported me a lot and made me feel super comfortable, even when I had to climb onto a roof and wear a bathing suit,” said the artist.

“I could talk about my favorite things, my family, my series, the surf and the cereal,” he added. “At first, I was not qualified to do so since I am not a person who diet and exercise, but that is what they were looking for! Real life is the delicate imbalance of what it means to work, be a mother and try to find time to eat / bathe / sleep”, he concluded.

Let us remember that currently plays Angie D’amato, a single working mom who must deal with their daily life with the care of your child.