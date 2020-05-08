Adriana Lima shows her talent in front of the camera All of a queen! (PHOTOS)

Adriana Lima at 38 years of age continues to delight its over 12.4 million followers in its official account of Instagram, where he enjoys showing off his luxurious style of life, becoming apparent from his beginnings in the fashion industry, in which ever he was for a time one of the angels of Victoria’s Secret.

The celebrity constantly delight their fans with all sorts of photographs where natural beauty and well-defined face, comes up on its other attributes, since she is the image constantly in all kinds of famous magazines.

Being a super brazilian model, the famous looks like a sculptural body in bikini, where his well-tanned skin, it produces a brightness that wears perfectly with all kinds of color in the bathing suits, there is no doubt that your talent in front of the camera is a veteran in the modeling.

Even though she decided to leave the catwalks in exposing in underwear, she continues to show an occasional picture where it shows that the reason to abandon Victoria’s Secret was that posing with lingerie was not what he thought was right in the eyes of the world.

Here the sensual photography

Adriana he sought to represent female empowerment and showing lingerie was not the best way to do this, which is why we decided to move away from that world and went to one more reserved, where the woman is not put as an object but see your beauty for who he is and being the owner of your own body.

On the other hand, she does note with a beautiful message on your social networks, being a mom of two little ones, Adriana Lima it is a super model complete in all styles, bringing your beauty to places where its main principle is to love herself and feel secure with his body.

