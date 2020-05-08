After Bryant, Nike’s tribute to Maria Sharapova after announcing your retirement

Nike tends to use sports figures to place them as your ambassadors of mark.

After paying tribute to the extinct Kobe Bryant, says goodbye to Maria Sharapova, who announced his retirement from tennis.

Sharapova has been involved in other campaigns with the brand since many years ago.

Just a short time after that the Nike brand is joined in the tribute in honor of the deceased a short basketball player Kobe Bryant, made a recognition to the career of the Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova, who has just announced his forthcoming retirement from the courts.

“Farewell to one of the greatest competitors in the history of the sport”, “Goodbye to one of the best competitors in the history of the sport”, says the message that the brand of sporting goods has been placed through your Twitter account.

This is the publication that makes the mark-to-purpose of the announcement made by the tennis player.

Farewell to one of the greatest competitors in the history of the sport. @MariaSharapova pic.twitter.com/6wRpBaB7gx — Nike (@Nike) February 26, 2020

The high performance athlete, has collaborated with the brand in different campaigns, some of which uphold the causes of feminist and empowerment of women. for example, in the spot of Nike’s “Make Yourself” Team 2011 Maria Sharapova stars in a campaign of this brand.