After his copalso nervous, Amanda Bynes graduated as a fashion designer

Last year was one of the darkest periods of the actress Amanda Bynes because she had a nervous breakdown and had to be detained in a psychiatric hospital at the beginning of 2019. However, according to a report in TMZ, managed to get through it and graduate at a university of Los Angeles as ‘fashion designer’.

The ceremony was held in Staples Center, along with other 12,000 students, and Amanda wore a long blonde tresses with bangs and streaks of pink and enjoyed every moment of this graduation with their teachers and peers; although it is reported that in some moments was embarrassed because his friends asked him for selfies. However, despite this situation, Amanda managed to smile and posed for pictures with more than one.

Amanda graduated FIDM school and she looked Amazing I love you so much and wish you luck in your life💗💗💗#amandabynes @amandabynes pic.twitter.com/1Vft0DAamG — only.amandabynes (@AmandabynesL) June 25, 2019

Amanda Bynes revealed in 2018 that his depression began from which starred ‘She’s The Man’ in 2006 and his excessive use of drugs. Could it be that this year will make his big return to television?