Amanda Bynes and an almost redemption

On 14 February, yes Valentine’s Day, the controversial actress Amanda Bynes announced the romantic fact that she would marry her boyfriend, Paul Michael. Everything was coming out perfectly and international media ensured that the love was bringing tranquility to the life of Amanda, who has been characterized by years, by having a few legal problems and conduct.

But the romance came to an end. This was confirmed last Sunday, the own Paul. The ex-boyfriend of the actress of 33 years, confirmed the news to In Touch. “We did, yes, we cut… although I love it, is my best friend,” Paul said. Before the confirmation, Amanda wiped away all of the photos of Paul from your Instagram.

A source confirmed to the news portal E! News Bynes and Michael they met in rehab and were dating for about two or three months before announcing their engagement. “The parents of Amanda are fully aware of your release and at this time, which is under their guardianship, do not approve of Amanda to marry legally.”







After the separation is not known, the state in which is located the interpreter, since it may have some breakdown in their mental health. The star of What a girl wants has kept his life in private.

In recent years, has left the spotlight to focus on other aspects of his career and also to prioritize your health. Last year he graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise and moved to a centre of sobriety. However, it became known that he left the premises and that he was “open to receive help”.

Radical change

Amanda Bynes the assumption at the beginning of 2020 a facial tattoo in the shape of a heart and their followers could not believe it. The blonde announced in their social networks, in that it is also seen with an earring in the nose. This image more rue is opposed completely to the child star in the early 90’s.

Their rare appearances

Bynes has rarely told with many details about their problems or their personal life, although it remains in a sway of circumstances. She he gave a rare interview in 2017, the first in four years, in which he said that he was sober for three years and hoped to return to acting. In 2018 was the cover of Paper magazine, and she commented that I used to abuse Adderall, and after retiring from acting, he felt he “had no purpose in life” and is constantly drugged with marijuana.