Amanda Bynes is a graduate of the fashion school

he graduated from the school of fashion and he shared an unusual photo in their networks in the big moment. The actress returned to Twitter to share the good news of having obtained a degree from the Institute of Design and Fashion of Los Angeles.” data-reactid=”23″>Amanda Bynes is a graduate of the school of fashion and shared a rare photo on their networks the big moment. The actress returned to Twitter to share the good news of having obtained a degree from the Institute of Design and Fashion of Los Angeles.

The woman, 33-year-old hung a picture with your hair silvery with a tuft of pink, with cap and gown next to a friend. She simply wrote: “Graduated FIDM 2019”.

Last November was the last time you heard of Bynes through an appearance at the Paper magazine in which he spoke of his education and the purpose that it created in your life after you give back to Hollywood to retire from acting in 2010. “I didn’t have a goal in life,” he said at the time.

“I had worked all my life and suddenly I wasn’t doing anything. Had too much time on my hands and literally was smoking too much marijuana. I was doing a lot of drugs and my world became very sad and dark,” be honest on that occasion.

After hits like “She’s the Man” and “Easy A”, in addition to The program, “The Amanda”s Show”, the actress began to give signals that she was in trouble. She retired from acting, after repented. Altered his appearance so eccentric, was arrested on several occasions, became involved in auto accidents, and tantrums in public and made alarming posts on Twitter. After an incident in 2013 she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital involuntarily. His parents became his guardians, and she completed rehab and cycles help mental and emotional.

By 2018, his progress was such that he already lived on his own and had taken control of their finances, but at the beginning of 2019 she had returned to rehab after a relapse.

At least Bynes has sought to help when you need it and all seems to be going on wheels for her.

