Amanda Bynes is back in rehab

According to reports from TMZ, Amanda Bynes it is working with mental health professionals after you have entered a rehabilitation center after having suffered a relapse by stress.

The actress, 32, who appeared in iconic teen movies of the early 00’s and protagonizaba a show Nickelodeon, he entered a rehabilitation center after months of struggle with her mental health.

According to sources, Amanda Bynes I had been struggling with the media attention having returned to Hollywood. In recent months, has been audicionando to resume his career and even tried to launch a clothing line. However, all this overwhelmed him too.

In addition to seeking help to treat their mental health problems, Amanda Bynes he is receiving treatment for a addiction to drugs. In an interview with Paper magazine, Amabda confessed that his addiction has contributed to his problems in the last few years.

Amanda Bynes he confessed previously that those days of experimenting with drugs had been finished, and even felt ashamed of the way he acted when he was under its influence.

“I felt like an alien had invaded my body”she told Amanda about her experience with substances.