Amanda Bynes remains admitted in a mental health clinic – ContraRéplica

It seems that the fans of Amanda Bynes will still have to wait a little longer to see again the former child star on the small screen, despite the fact that she herself said last year that he had begun to grope their contacts in the industry in search of small papers with which to resume his career in performance.

As has been reported now, the actress remains admitted as an inpatient from the beginning of the year in a mental health clinic to deal with a stress-induced relapse, which would be directly related to your decision to return to public life last November, posing for the Paper magazine.

This Monday, however, received special permission to spend the day outside of the facility and attend their graduation ceremony at the Institute of Fashion and Design in California, as a reward for their evolution during the treatment.

In the interview that accompanied her cover for the publication, Amanda sinceraba about his life as a student and his former drug addiction that led him to consume marijuana, and Adderall daily, and that, added to its image problems, was pushed to announce his retirement after the premiere of the movie ‘Easy A’.

In that same conversation, he also insisted that he wore four years sober and, despite this latest bump in their recovery, their friends ensure now that you’re in a good place and happier than ever.

