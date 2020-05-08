Amanda Bynes speaks about the cost of your treatment

Amanda Bynes is not happy with the cost of your medical treatment and want to speak with a judge about the terms of your guardianship.
The mother of the actress withdrawal of Hairspray and She’s The Man has had control over their affairs and finances since she suffered a personal crisis and legal that led to the facilities of drug rehabilitation and mental health several years ago. According to reports, the guardianship will last until at least this August, and meanwhile, Bynes continues treatment as an outpatient.
“I want to talk today about a controversial topic: my custody case. I’ve been going to a treatment center that charges $5.200 dollars a month,” said Bynes in a video posted on Instagram on the Friday night. “There is no reason why he can’t go to a therapist that accepts my insurance for $5,000 dollars less per month. That is why I asked to see the judge the next week with regard to this matter of guardianship.”
“Thank you guys for listening to me,” he said. “I regret that this is what I’m dealing with, and I regret having put my problems on the Internet, but this is what has come to life. So thank you for always supporting me. I love you all. Peace. I appreciate your love and support. I love you guys!!! Goodbye!”
Bynes posted his video a week after revealing in Instagram that is committed. He then used the platform to present to your fiance, Paul Michael. A source recently told E! News “the parents of Amanda are fully aware of their commitment and in this moment they are not passing to Amanda to marry legally under the guardianship.”
A source confirmed to E! News that Bynes and Michael met in rehab and have been going out for about two or three months.
Bynes was admitted to a psychiatric hospital in 2013 after a few arrests related to behavior in front of the steering wheel and the drugs, and after exhibiting erratic behavior, including starting a small fire at the entrance of the neighbours of their parents and the publication of tweets strange. Later, she was discharged to the care of their parents and continued his treatment.
In 2014, her mother was awarded guardianship of the actress and her estate, which then was valued at more than $ 5 million. Later that year, Bynes was faced with another case of driving under the influence of substances, which is suspended in the middle of a plea agreement that placed her on probation, and placed under psychiatric detention involuntary. She spent 20 days in a treatment center and tweeted that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and manic depression.
Bynes stopped acting in the middle of their confusion, and enrolled in the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. Graduated in 2019. Also that year, Bynes suffered a relapse and spent time in a treatment center. Later lived temporarily in a facility of sober living.
Bynes has rarely spoken about his problems or his personal life. She gave a rare interview in 2017, the first in four years, in which he said that he was sober for three years and hoped to return to acting. He also spoke about his crisis in an interview with the magazine Paper in 2018, saying that I used to abuse Adderall, and after retiring from acting, he felt he “had no purpose in life” and is constantly drugged with marijuana.
“My advice to anyone who is struggling with the abuse of substances would have to be very careful because the drugs really can take over your life,” he said. “Obviously, everyone is different, but for me, the mixture of marijuana and any other drug and, sometimes, to drink, really spoiled me the brain. It actually made me a completely different person. In fact, I am a nice person. I never would feel, say or do any of the things I did and said to people that I hurt on Twitter”.
On Thursday, Bynes turned to Instagram to apologize again with all of whom he called “ugly” in Twitter makes years.