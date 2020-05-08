Amanda Bynes speaks about the cost of your treatment

Amanda Bynes is not happy with the cost of your medical treatment and want to speak with a judge about the terms of your guardianship.

The mother of the actress withdrawal of Hairspray and She’s The Man has had control over their affairs and finances since she suffered a personal crisis and legal that led to the facilities of drug rehabilitation and mental health several years ago. According to reports, the guardianship will last until at least this August, and meanwhile, Bynes continues treatment as an outpatient.

“I want to talk today about a controversial topic: my custody case. I’ve been going to a treatment center that charges $5.200 dollars a month,” said Bynes in a video posted on Instagram on the Friday night. “There is no reason why he can’t go to a therapist that accepts my insurance for $5,000 dollars less per month. That is why I asked to see the judge the next week with regard to this matter of guardianship.”