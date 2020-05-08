Amanda Bynes was sued by his rehabilitation center for allegedly not paying

Amanda Bynes is facing a new legal situation to the demand of the Creative Care Treatment Center, who says that Amanda should still be the treatment that you received at the beginning of this year.

In march, we reported that the actress suffered a new relapse. Everything seems to indicate that in January, Amanda was admitted to the rehabilitation centre in question before the pressure that meant a return to the spotlight after his annotated interview with PAPER Magazineaccording to published reports People.

In that conversation, the actress said, “I am not afraid of the future. I’ve been through the worst, I came out ahead and I survived…”.