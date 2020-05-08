Ana de Armas looks unrecognizable as Marilyn Monroe

From his involvement in “Blade Runner 2049”the hand of Denis Villeneuve, the rise in Hollywood Ana de Armas has been unstoppable. The actress of cuban-Spanish will be the new Bond girl in the latest film of the famous 007 Agent, but also will embody a Marilyn Monroe in a next production for Netflix.

Her beauty and talent, have position in the eyes of directors and producers of Hollywood, who already has giving life to an iconic figure as the deceased blonde.

“Blonde” is a film based on the novel of the same title, which will be directed by Andrew Dominique, and pretending to be premiered this 2020. For the post Ana de Armas had to fight against two renowned actresses: Naomi Watts and Jessica Chastain.

New images #AnaDeArmas as #MarilynMonroefor the film #Blonde. This biopic debuts this year, and tells us the life of one of the icons of pop culture in north america. pic.twitter.com/cwj8CBGdDD — Film O worship (@BlogCineOculto) January 16, 2020

Finally, those responsible for the production chose her and have already been able to see images of she characterized as Monroe. The photos are stunning as Ana de Armas not only is unrecognizable, but that is identical to the late actress.

“Blonde” explains how it was the rise of the young actress to become the icon that was Marilyn Monroe. The production will have, in addition, with the presence of Brad Pitt as a producer.

