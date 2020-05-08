Ana de Armas, Naomi Watts or Kate Bosworth: as you prepare the actresses for the Golden Globes 2020

These are the facialistas, makeup artists and estheticians in the confan actresses of Hollywood

Missing only a few hours to a gala ms expected from the ao, the Golden globes 2020and the actresses and celebrities we already have everything ready for their arrival at the red carpet. Through their accounts of Instagram we have discovered some of their treatments and beauty products are essential for shine like never before.

The gala of the Golden Globes 2020, one night, ms expected from the ao, and prior to the Oscars, coincides this year with the Kings in Spain. While some madrugarn to discover what is under the Christmas tree other to be very attentive to what happens in the Hotel The Beverly Hilton of Beverly Hills where you will place the appointment.

The 77 edition of the Golden Globes will have representation espaola with Antonio Banderas and your nominacin best actor in a drama for Pain and Glory of Pedro Almodvar and while some make their bets some of the actresses have decided to share some of their beauty secrets with the ones that get bright skin and an ideal figure to dazzle.

It was Ana de Armas one of the first actresses to reveal that it has been subjected to a treatment for face and body. Have been the hands of Cynthia Franco who have left glowing skin of the actress nominated for best actress in a comedy for Puales in the back.

The second post in the social network who is responsible for your skin the days leading up to the gala has been Naomi Watts. The actress of 51 years has shared with all his followers a selfie with Joanna Vargasthe facialista with headquarters in New York and Los Angeles, with treatments that start from 200 euros onwards, and their own line cosmetics.

On the other hand, the american actress Kate Bosworth has already gone to the party prior to the gala and your look beauty they have been in charge Pati Dubroff, make-up artistand Laura Polko, hairstylist, autnticas experts that often come celebrities and models.

We will very pending of the accounts of Instagram in the professionals who year after year are responsible for preparing the actresses for the big event of the cinema and television. The make-up artist Pati Dubroff, guilty of the looks beauty the actress Margot Robbie, the make-up artist Hung Vanngo; the stylist, hair Adir Abergelwith clients usual from the likes of Charlize Theron, Saoirse Ronan or Anne Hathaway; the well-known stylist Karla Welch in charge of the costumes of actresses such as Ana de Armas (a big favorite of the Golden Globes 2020 and nominated for the first time), Olivia Wilde or Lady Gaga.