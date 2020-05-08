Angelina Jolie donates$ 5 million to keep the snacks to the students during the quarantine – Glamour Magazine

+



The actress Angelina Jolie, 44 years old, it has donated the equivalent of R$ 5.2 million in order to maintain the distribution of school meals to children of low-income who are no classes in the United States for the account of the Covid-19.

Angelina Jolie (Photo: Getty Images )

The donation was made to the charity In the Kid’s Hungry (“No Child Hungry”), which shall provide the meals at the home of the students. “As of this week, more than a billion children are out of school around the world, for the sake of closure linked to the coronavirus,” said the actor and activist said in a statement.

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.