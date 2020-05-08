‘Angelina Jolie is a zombie’ is a entubada after the diagnosis of a covid-19 Entertainment

Well-known throughout the world as “Angelina Jolie’s ‘owner’, the influencer Sahar Tabar is entubada in Sina Hospital in Tehran after being diagnosed with a new coronaviruses. This information comes from the Daily Mail. According to the publication, Sahar has been contaminated by the covid-19 within the iranian prison where he was detained since October of last year and accused of blasphemy.

At the time, the news agency Tasneem he informed that the influencer has been accused of committing “crimes of cultural and moral corruption, and social.. That is, he will have to answer for “incitement to “immorality”, to incite the young men to corruption, and an insult to the dress code in iran”.

Also, according to the Daily Mail, and the critical condition of Sahar came on for the public by attorneys who work for the human rights NGO the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) , which is campaigning for their release. The authorities in Tehran have denied that the influencer has been the health of the patient.

“It has become a habit for the authorities to deny him anything. It makes no sense to deny it. The director of the prison is unaware that she was hiv-positive and goes to the hospital”, because the lawyer, who has called for the immediate release of the Sahar.

Sahar became well-known after the rumors on the internet indicate that she wanted to be an actress, Angelia Jolie, and, for this reason, I would have done it for 50 plastic surgeries to get the appearance of a star in the us.

By 2018, however, denied the information by means of the use of the social networks. At the time, Sahar said that it was just a work of art in make-up and Photoshop.