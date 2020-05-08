Angelina Jolie revealed in a new book, the secrets about divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie plans to write an autobiography. The actress wants to share the most important fact of their lives, including the secrets of the controversial divorce with Brad Pitt.

The news that has been put forward by the site’s New theory, which cites a source close to the actress. “Angelina noted that in the Rt [Moore] and other celebrities that have written their own stories, and she is convinced that this is going to blow up,” he said.

According to the website, the biggest challenge in the show is to write something that is a “significant and strong”, but it doesn’t seem “sensationalist and bitter”.

It will be recalled that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were married in 2005 and split up at the end of 2016. ‘oex-the couple have 6 children together.