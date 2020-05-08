Apply makeup like Adriana Lima: all the keys

Adriana Lima is one of the most sought after models in the world, a brazilian who triumphed on the catwalks and also outside of them, whether it be an advertisement or a gateway. For apply makeup like Adriana Lima you just have to follow their same guidelines, and you’ll get a look beautiful and very natural, she always gets the most.
Steps to applying makeup like Adriana Lima
- Eyebrows: is the makeup in a way that created a broad framework and elongated to your look. Her eyebrows are long and straight, and she likes to maquillarlas with a mild stroke to give them uniformity, but discreetly, so as not to steal the spotlight with the rest of the makeup.
- Eyes: the brazilian has a big eyes, and he knows it, so he loves to take advantage and highlight them even more. I like the way cat eye, extending over his eyes than they already are, and usually do so in a smoky blur although it depends on the occasion. I like to use eyeliners, matte shadows with a slight shimmer.
- Base: in the skin of the face, Adriana Lima always bet for foundations that will leave a finish wet. It also uses hedges in the middle to be able to unify the tone of the skin.
- Bronzer: tends to be fairly applied amount under the cheekbones to achieve a touch of color but also to sculpt his face.
- Illuminator: to complement the moist effect of the base, the model applies illuminating in different areas to create points of light. This will guarantee that they potentiate the effects of the bronzer.
- Lips: anyone who wants to apply makeup like Adriana Lima has to know that the lips never bet for the same style or by the same look. We love the change of tone and even finishes of lipsticks, so depending on the occasion you can wear a bold color or something more natural.
