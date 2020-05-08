Are you Serena? Reboot of ‘Gossip Girl’ already has a new actress

As part of the productions for the new streaming platform HBO Max may be seen to Emily Alyn Lind in the reboot of ‘Gossip Girl’.

It was the same HBO who announced last summer that they were working on the reboot of the series and that it premiered in its new streaming service, along with other productions, like Green Lantern.

‘Gossip Girl’ was created by Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, the original series was broadcast on The CW for six seasons from 2007 to 2012, and was a great success for the channel.

Audrey will be the name of the character that will be Emily Alyn Lind in the reboot of ‘Gossip Girl’, the actress was seen recently in the movie ‘Doctor Sleep’.

Emily Alyn Lind has had roles in ‘Code Black’ and ‘Revenge’, and more recently appears in the series of Facebook Watch, ‘Sacred Lies’. Currently in the air, starring alongside Juliette Lewis and Ryan Kwanten the dark mystery of a case without resolve of a small town.

According to u.s. media, Lind has been chosen as one of the protagonists of the program. His character “has been in a long term relationship and is starting to wonder what more there could be out there“.

Is the first cast member announced so far, in addition to Kristen Bell, who did the voice of the narrator in the original series and will resume that role in this new delivery. Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz also returning as executive producers of the series.

The first version of ‘Gossip Girl’ original was starred by Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen, Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf and Penn Badgley as Dan Humphrey.

Taking into account that many of the actors in the series had successful careers, this could be the opportunity to launch the career of Lind to a new level, the reboot of ‘Gossip Girl’ still has no release date.